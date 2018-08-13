Leeds station suitcase theft prompts British Transport Police CCTV appeal

British Transport Police are seeking the public's help after a suitcase was stolen from a train at Leeds station.

The force today released a CCTV image of a man who officers want to identify as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft.

A spokesman said the suspect had boarded a train and removed a suitcase which did not belong to him.

The theft happened at 2.20am on Saturday, July 28.

Anyone with information is urged to call BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting reference 1800054686.