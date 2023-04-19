Leeds station: Police investigating racist assault against taxi driver issue CCTV appeal
Detectives investigating a racist assault against a taxi driver outside Leeds station have released a CCTV appeal.
On January 18 at around 6.25pm, a man was in a taxi outside Leeds station when the driver asked him to leave the vehicle. Police said the man grabbed hold of the the victim's coat and aggressively shoved him back and forth while threatening to kill him and using an offensive racial slur.
British Transport Police believe the man in the image may have useful information which could help their investigation. If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016, quoting 410 of 18/01/23. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.