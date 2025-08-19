Officers investigating a sexual assault at Leeds railway station have issued an image of a man who might be a potential witness.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.40pm on Sunday, July 27, a woman was standing on the escalator when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man stood extremely close before he sexually assaulted her, the British Transport Police said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believes the man in the photo may have information that could assist in tracking down the offender. | BTP

Detectives believe the man in the photos may have information that could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 575 of July 27.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.