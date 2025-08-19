CCTV image of potential witness released as part of Leeds railway station sexual assault investigation
At around 8.40pm on Sunday, July 27, a woman was standing on the escalator when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.
The man stood extremely close before he sexually assaulted her, the British Transport Police said in a statement.
Detectives believe the man in the photos may have information that could assist their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 575 of July 27.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.