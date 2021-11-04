Mohammed Hussain repeatedly terrified his 70-year-old mum by making demands for cash to fund his drug habit.

Hussain had been out of prison for just nine days when he began the spree of offending.

Leeds Crown Court heard details of how he harassed her on 11 occasions between August and October this year.

Mohammed Hussain was jailed for two years for committing stalking and harassment offences against his 70-year-old mum.

In a victim statement, Hussain's mum described how she felt "as scared as anything" of her son.

Prosecutor Andrew Nixon said: "She considered that it would be better for her if she just died."

Hussain was jailed in May this year for breaching a restraining order by contacting his mum and assaulting his stepbrother.

His latest offending began on August 13, soon after his release from custody.

Mr Nixon said the 41-year-old was seen loitering outside the victim's home on Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown.

The next day he rang her and asked her for money.

She refused and reminded him that he was not allowed to contact her before hanging up.

On August 18 he knocked on the back door of the property and was told to leave.

A week later Hussain was seen standing on the other side of the street outside her home.

On September 5 he stood outside the back door shouting for money.

Ten days later he rang her home then turned up at the house and said: "Mum, give me money. If you don't I will die."

On September 17 he made repeated calls asking for money and she had to unplug her landline phone.

Two days after that he knocked on the back door but ran off when he saw his stepbrother.

On September 30 he rang his mum's landline from a withheld number and made demands for cash.

On October 2 he entered the backyard and asked for cash.

The final offence took place on October 11 when he walked into her home while she was in the garden then asked for money.

Hussain was interviewed by police officers and admitted breaching the restraining order on multiple occasions.

The defendant accepted he would use "emotional blackmail" and pester the victim

The prosecutor said: "He said he made sure he would attend when his stepbrother was at work.

"He said he would go via the rear garden to avoid CCTV cameras."

The defendant insisted during the interview that he had never been violent towards his mum.

Hussain, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking and 11 of harassment.

In a victim statement, his mum said her son's behaviour had caused her to become "panic-stricken" on occasions.

The court heard the victim suffers from a number of health problems, including diabetes and arthritis.

The prosecutor said: "Despite these complaints, she often has her phone disconnected. She feels like she cannot get on with her life.

"She has considered that it would be better for her if she died."

Stuart Field, mitigating, said Hussain had been addicted to heroin for 20 years.

Mr Field said: "Regrettably he finds himself consumed by that.

"He is short of money because of that. He is a very solitary man.

"To a large extent he is socially isolated and has nowhere else to turn. Inevitably he turns to his mother."