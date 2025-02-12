Leeds street fight: Two men hospitalised after stabbing during brawl in Tingley
West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement after being called to reports of men fighting in Syke Avenue in Tingley at 7.06pm last night (Tuesday).
A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and found a 34-year-old man in a car with a blunt force head injury. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“At 7.46pm a further report was received of a 28-year-old man attending hospital with stab wounds after going to an address near to Syke Avenue.
“The injuries to both men were not considered life threatening.”
The 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the assault on the 28-year-old man and is now in police custody.
The 28-year-old man remains in hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the assault on the 34-year-old man.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250081638 or through the online portal.