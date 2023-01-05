The Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) has listed six streets that will be targeted by a traffic operation, warning drivers that they could see mobile speed camera vans.

Officers will be visiting A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell, A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington and Dewsbury Road, city centre, which all have 30mph speed limits. Other mobile speed camera locations are the A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, and A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell, both 40mph, as well as the 50mph A62 Gelderd Road in Gildersome.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “This week you may see our camera enforcement vans at the following locations in our area:

Police have unveiled six mobile speed camera locations in south Leeds this week (Photo: WYP/Google)

- A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane

- A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane

- Dewsbury Road, Leeds between Victoria Road and Holmes Street

- A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, Leeds - between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane

- A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Rothwell Lane / Calverley Road and the roundabout Junction 44 of the M1

- A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome - between 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge.”

