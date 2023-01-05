Leeds speed cameras: West Yorkshire Police unveil mobile speed camera locations in south Leeds this week
Leeds police are cracking down on speeding drivers this week – as several speed camera locations are unveiled.
The Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) has listed six streets that will be targeted by a traffic operation, warning drivers that they could see mobile speed camera vans.
Officers will be visiting A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell, A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington and Dewsbury Road, city centre, which all have 30mph speed limits. Other mobile speed camera locations are the A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, and A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell, both 40mph, as well as the 50mph A62 Gelderd Road in Gildersome.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “This week you may see our camera enforcement vans at the following locations in our area:
- A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane
- A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane
- Dewsbury Road, Leeds between Victoria Road and Holmes Street
- A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, Leeds - between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane
- A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Rothwell Lane / Calverley Road and the roundabout Junction 44 of the M1
- A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome - between 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge.”
In north west Leeds, five drivers were caught speeding this week after police set up mobile cameras on Moor Lane, Bramhope. Officers warned that the drivers will be “dealt with appropriately” and that they would revisit the road in the coming weeks.