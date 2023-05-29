More than 5,000 people were injured in collisions on West Yorkshire roads last year, with 65 people losing their lives after being involved in a crash. Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.

Police teams work alongside West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, which says its aim is to encourage safe speeds across the road network and not just where there are fixed or mobile cameras.

The cameras will be put in "known casualty zones" across Leeds in an effort to keep driver speeds down on “dangerous roads”. The following 24 locations for this week are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration.

30 mph sites

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road

Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane

King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road

Queenswood Drive, Leeds - between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive

Dewsbury Road, Leeds between Victoria Road and Holmes Street

Harewood Road, Collingham

Tong Road, between Pipe and Nook Lane and Whingate

A635 Penistone Road, between Huddersfield Road and 300m North East of Sude Hill Terrace

40 mph sites

A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, Leeds - between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane

A58 Easterly Road, Leeds - between Easterly Grove and Boggart Hill Drive

A61 Harrogate Road, Alwoodley - between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane

A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Rothwell Lane / Calverley Road and Junction 44 of the M1

A639, Methley - between the junction of The Hollins and 110m East of Green Row

Stanningley Road, Bramley between Henconner Lane and Back Christ Church View

A660 Leeds Road, Pool - between Cabin Road and 290m west of number 6 Cragg View (NSL Signs)

A657 Carr Road – Between Clara Drive and 45m N/E of Carr Wood Gardens

A65 Abbey Road – Between Butlers Wharf and Back De Lacy Mount

A647 Bradford Road – Between Dawson’s Corner and Gain Lane (Thornbury Gyratory)

50 mph sites

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome - between 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge

A6120 East Leeds Orbital road