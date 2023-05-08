Police have announced the latest set of locations for their mobile speed cameras across Leeds this week.

More than 5,000 people were injured in collisions on West Yorkshire roads last year, with 65 people losing their lives after being involved in a crash. Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road.

Police teams work alongside West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, which says its aim is to encourage safe speeds across the road network and not just where there are fixed or mobile cameras. It says camera types can be interchangeable at each location where speeding is a concern, meaning enforcement may be undertaken by a fixed or mobile safety camera at any given time.

Here are the 23 confirmed locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds this week. The locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

1 . Mobile speed camera locations Here are all 23 confirmed mobile speed camera locations in Leeds this week Photo: WYP/Google Photo Sales

2 . A61 Wakefield Road/Leeds Road - 30mph A61 Wakefield Road/Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . A65 Otley Road - 30mph A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Broad Lane - 30mph Broad Lane, Bramley - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane Photo: Google Photo Sales