Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A packet of cigarettes was sold for just £5 at Booze 4 U in Harehills when a test purchase was carried out by Trading Standards in October last year, a licensing hearing was told.

The shop at 220 Roundhay Road was then visited in a joint operation involving police, HMRC and council licensing officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said vapes containing more than the legal amount of liquid were found at the shop, along with packets of illicit cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco.

Booze 4 U, on 220 Roundhay Road, Harehills, which has had its licence revoked. Picture: Google

Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee revoked the shop’s premises licence after the allegations were heard at a meeting on Tuesday.

PC Neil Haywood said: “This shows the scale of the problems we are seeing in Harehills.

“This isn’t a few duty-free packets brought back from a holiday. Vast profits are generated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There needs to be consequences and a deterrent for operating in this way.”

Booze 4 U was not represented at the hearing, which was told the premises licence was previously suspended due to non-payment of the annual fee.

Concerns were raised that people using illicit vapes may not know what the products contained.

Health improvement specialist Emilia Slezak said more than 20 per cent of people in Harehills smoked, compared to 14.6 per cent of the city’s population as a whole.