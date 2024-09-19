Leeds shooting suspect denies attempted murder after Burley Road gun attack
Patson Mafaune made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where he formally entered a not-guilty plea, along with a charge of possession of a firearm - a handgun - with intent to endanger life.
He admitted a third charge of dangerous driving of a Seat Leon on Westfield Crescent, Leeds.
The 25-year-old, of Servia Drive, Little London, appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.
A trial date was set for January 27 next year and it is expected to last between five and seven days.
He was remanded back into custody and stage dates have been set in the coming months in order for the Crown and the defence to prepare for the trial.
Police were called to a report of a firearms discharge just after 5pm on July 25 on Burley Road near to Mr T’s fast-food restaurant and the ITV studios.
Armed officers were then spotted at the scene as a helicopter circled overhead.
A cordon was quickly put in place as an investigation was launched. Several arrests were made a short time later.
Officers conducted increased patrols in the area to reassure the community.
Mafaune was charged and made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 27 where the case sent to the crown court. No other suspect has been charged at this time.