Leeds shooting suspect denies attempted murder after Burley Road gun attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gun suspect has denied a charge of attempted murder after an incident near Leeds city centre during the summer when a gun was reportedly fired that hit a car.

Patson Mafaune made a brief appearance at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where he formally entered a not-guilty plea, along with a charge of possession of a firearm - a handgun - with intent to endanger life.

He admitted a third charge of dangerous driving of a Seat Leon on Westfield Crescent, Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old, of Servia Drive, Little London, appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.

Mafaune has denied attempted murder after a gun was reportedly fired at a car on Burley Road in July. (pics by National World)

A trial date was set for January 27 next year and it is expected to last between five and seven days.

He was remanded back into custody and stage dates have been set in the coming months in order for the Crown and the defence to prepare for the trial.

Police were called to a report of a firearms discharge just after 5pm on July 25 on Burley Road near to Mr T’s fast-food restaurant and the ITV studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers were then spotted at the scene as a helicopter circled overhead.

A cordon was quickly put in place as an investigation was launched. Several arrests were made a short time later.

Officers conducted increased patrols in the area to reassure the community.

Mafaune was charged and made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 27 where the case sent to the crown court. No other suspect has been charged at this time.