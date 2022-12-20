Promising boxer Faiz Ali overtook vehicles, drove around a roundabout the wrong way and reached speeds of 60mph in 20mph zones as the officer pursued his Toyota Yaris through Harehills.

Police had been looking for his car on the afternoon of October 23, 2020, around the Bayswater Road area where the 24-year-old lives.

When they caught sight of the Yaris, he took off at speed. Prosecutor Oliver Connor told Leeds Crown Court that the pavements were populated with children leaving school.

Children were using a zebra crossing when Ali's Toyota Yaris approached at speed.

Youngsters then had to run out of the way of the crossing as Ali continued to accelerate away from the officer, who eventually turned off his sirens and held back until they were away from the school area.

Ali tried to park his car on Bayswater Place but collided with a parked car, and ended up in an argument with the vehicle owner.

The police arrived and arrested Ali, who accepted driving erratically, but then denied it.

He eventually pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, but only a week before his trial was to start.

Ali has two convictions for six offences, including possession of drug and a bladed article.

Mitigating, Craig McGregor told the court: “There was a short period in this offender’s life when he went off the rails.

"(This incident) was gross stupidity and perhaps immaturity.

"Since this offence he has done everything possible to change his life around.”

He said that Ali was a boxer who was hoping to get back into competing, had secured a mortgage for a property and had a job working for BT.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick told Ali: “A great many people were put at risk. It’s entirely fortunate that they and you were not very badly injured because of your very, very dangerous driving.”

He gave him a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years, a two-month electronic tag curfew, 150 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.