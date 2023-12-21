Leeds school music teacher with ‘access to children’ caught with thousands of abuse images

A music teacher who worked at a school was caught with thousands of abuse images on his computer devices, depicting children as young as six.

The offences came to light when Donal Donnelly was being investigated for a separate offence, which did not result in prosecution.

There was no evidence to suggest the offences involved children that the 58-year-old taught at an unnamed school in north-west Leeds.

The freelance music teacher, who lives in Bradford, pleaded guilty and the case was sent to York Crown Court, where he was sentenced this week.

Donnelly, who was a music teacher at a Leeds school, was sentenced at York Crown Court. (pic by National World)

He faced three counts of downloading a total of 2,000-plus indecent images of children. Several were classed as category A – the most serious – and B while the rest were category C.

Donnelly was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and issue with a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use. He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, he must undergo a rehabilitation course and was also ordered to pay costs of £425.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Nicky Wareham of Harrogate CID said: “This was a very concerning case, even more so considering Donnelly’s job which could mean regular, unsupervised access to dozens of children.

