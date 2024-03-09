Leeds schizophrenic sexually abused eight-year-old girl, but was too ill to stand trial

A pervert who sexually abused an eight-year-old girl was deemed by psychiatrists unfit to stand trial, classing him as a "serious risk to the public".
By Nick Frame
Published 9th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christopher Hick was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child dating back to 2017, but experts said he was not fit to stand trial. In response, a trial of fact was held at Leeds Crown Court in his absence.

It was heard that the 43-year-old, on two occasions, targeted the youngster. She confessed to her grandmother in 2021 what Hick had done. A jury was "satisfied he did the acts", the court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 43-year-old, of Royds Court, Rothwell, has since been held in a secure unit. Psychiatrist Dr Aishah Beaumont gave evidence during Hick's sentencing hearing this week where she said he was "a serious risk to the public".

She added: "If at large he would seek to have no involvement with mental health services and reject any support. His engagement is extremely poor at present."

Hick was found to have abused the girl by a jury, despite him being unfit to stand trial. (library pic by Adobe)Hick was found to have abused the girl by a jury, despite him being unfit to stand trial. (library pic by Adobe)
Hick was found to have abused the girl by a jury, despite him being unfit to stand trial. (library pic by Adobe)

But Judge Simon Batiste admitted his options were "curtailed" as a result, and would follow the recommendation of Hick's healthcare professionals and impose a hospital order. He said: "Doctors are in agreement that that he is suffering from a psychological disorder, mostly likely paranoid schizophrenia."

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He imposed the Section 37 hospital order, meaning Hick will remain in hospital rather than go to prison, and included a Section 41 restriction order, meaning he will remain in that secure hospital until he is deemed to be no longer a threat to the public.