Christopher Hick was charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child dating back to 2017, but experts said he was not fit to stand trial. In response, a trial of fact was held at Leeds Crown Court in his absence.

It was heard that the 43-year-old, on two occasions, targeted the youngster. She confessed to her grandmother in 2021 what Hick had done. A jury was "satisfied he did the acts", the court heard.

The 43-year-old, of Royds Court, Rothwell, has since been held in a secure unit. Psychiatrist Dr Aishah Beaumont gave evidence during Hick's sentencing hearing this week where she said he was "a serious risk to the public".

She added: "If at large he would seek to have no involvement with mental health services and reject any support. His engagement is extremely poor at present."

Hick was found to have abused the girl by a jury, despite him being unfit to stand trial. (library pic by Adobe)

But Judge Simon Batiste admitted his options were "curtailed" as a result, and would follow the recommendation of Hick's healthcare professionals and impose a hospital order. He said: "Doctors are in agreement that that he is suffering from a psychological disorder, mostly likely paranoid schizophrenia."

