The owner of Puglian Pizza Cafe, Muhummad Miskeen, was about to lock up for the evening last Sunday (January 8) when a man wearing a balaclava came in, grabbed the till and ran off. Mr Miskeen said that he tried to chase after him with a broom but backed off when threatened with the axe.

Since Mr Miskeen opened the cafe on Town Street in Armley around year he has been known for feeding the homeless and those without enough money free of charge. Since the robbery he said that the local community has been “incredible”, rallying round to offer their support and extra money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night of the robbery, Mr Miskeen said that he was closing down the kitchen at around 11pm when he heard the bell for the front door go. As seen in the CCTV footage, which can be viewed above, the man then ran into the shop while holding an axe and grabbed the cash register from the counter and left.

The man walked into Puglian Pizza Cafe with an axe at around 11pm last Sunday (January 8)

Mr Miskeen said: “It was quite shocking. He grabbed the till and went out.

"He put the axe on the floor and was taking the money out. When doing this I hit him with sweeping brush but on the first time it broke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the man then threatened him with the axe and so he backed off and “let him go”. He said: “Words can’t explain how bad it was.

"Two guys were there and were watching it but said they couldn’t help because he had an axe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muhammad MIskeen opened Puglian Pizza Cafe in Armley around one year ago

Mr Miskeen added that he believes there were two other men outside the cafe waiting for the thief before running away with him. He said: “I knew them by face as I have been feeding them as customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening the cafe Mr Miskeen said that he has been happy to provide food and cook for the homeless and those unable to afford it. He said: “Anyone that comes in my shop is never turned away without food. You can’t let people starve.”

He added that over Christmas he invited homeless people in, saying: “I would eat with them so that they don’t feel like they are ignored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Miskeen said that he believes he was not violently assaulted by the man who robbed because he was a previous customer and “knew I had been kind to him”.

Puglian Pizza Cafe on Town Street in Armley

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that though he was left devastated by the robbery and considered closing, the support shown by the local community – who have offered extra money when purchasing from him – has inspired him. He said: “They are trying to build me up again and saying ‘we want you to stay here’.

“I was not expecting this but now I’m ready for anything to happen. I was thinking of giving up but I don’t want to let the criminals think they are successful and give them more courage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that Allah saved me last time and that our business will flourish.”