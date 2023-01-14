Leeds robbery: Terrifying footage shows axe-wielding thug steal cash register from Armley pizza takeaway
CCTV footage has been shared of the moment an axe-wielding thug robbed the cash register from a much-loved pizza restaurant in Leeds.
The owner of Puglian Pizza Cafe, Muhummad Miskeen, was about to lock up for the evening last Sunday (January 8) when a man wearing a balaclava came in, grabbed the till and ran off. Mr Miskeen said that he tried to chase after him with a broom but backed off when threatened with the axe.
Since Mr Miskeen opened the cafe on Town Street in Armley around year he has been known for feeding the homeless and those without enough money free of charge. Since the robbery he said that the local community has been “incredible”, rallying round to offer their support and extra money.
On the night of the robbery, Mr Miskeen said that he was closing down the kitchen at around 11pm when he heard the bell for the front door go. As seen in the CCTV footage, which can be viewed above, the man then ran into the shop while holding an axe and grabbed the cash register from the counter and left.
Mr Miskeen said: “It was quite shocking. He grabbed the till and went out.
"He put the axe on the floor and was taking the money out. When doing this I hit him with sweeping brush but on the first time it broke.”
He said that the man then threatened him with the axe and so he backed off and “let him go”. He said: “Words can’t explain how bad it was.
"Two guys were there and were watching it but said they couldn’t help because he had an axe.”
Mr Miskeen added that he believes there were two other men outside the cafe waiting for the thief before running away with him. He said: “I knew them by face as I have been feeding them as customers.”
Since opening the cafe Mr Miskeen said that he has been happy to provide food and cook for the homeless and those unable to afford it. He said: “Anyone that comes in my shop is never turned away without food. You can’t let people starve.”
He added that over Christmas he invited homeless people in, saying: “I would eat with them so that they don’t feel like they are ignored.”
Mr Miskeen said that he believes he was not violently assaulted by the man who robbed because he was a previous customer and “knew I had been kind to him”.
He added that though he was left devastated by the robbery and considered closing, the support shown by the local community – who have offered extra money when purchasing from him – has inspired him. He said: “They are trying to build me up again and saying ‘we want you to stay here’.
“I was not expecting this but now I’m ready for anything to happen. I was thinking of giving up but I don’t want to let the criminals think they are successful and give them more courage.
"I believe that Allah saved me last time and that our business will flourish.”
He said that he has been “very happy” since reporting the incident to the police, though no arrests have yet been made. West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a statement.