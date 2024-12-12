Gotts Park: Leeds police seek witnesses after man robbed near Stanningley Road
Leeds District CID is hoping to speak to anyone who may have information about an incident in which a man was robbed near Stanningley Road on Wednesday afternoon (December 11).
According to West Yorkshire Police, the incident took place between 4.10pm and 4.20pm, when two men approached the victim from behind while he was walking on a pathway from allotments near Gotts Park towards Stanningley Road.
The suspects grabbed the victim, jabbed at him with a weapon, and took cash and a bank card from him before fleeing the scene.
They were described as a black male and a white male of possible Eastern European descent. Both were wearing tracksuits.
The victim suffered mild injuries which were treated by paramedics at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240674426.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.policeuk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.