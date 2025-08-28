Armley Road: Police hunt bag-snatcher after street robbery in Leeds

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed outside a furniture store in Leeds.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was targeted around 7pm on Tuesday (August 26) outside the Leeds Home Furniture Store on Armley Road.

A hooded male suspect approached her and attempted to grab her bag. When she resisted, she was pulled to the ground before the suspect fled towards the Aviary’s area with the bag.

Police have released a CCTV of the suspect.placeholder image
Police have released a CCTV of the suspect. | WYP

A member of the public briefly chased the man, prompting him to drop the stolen handbag, which was later recovered on Aviary Road. The victim was left shaken but not seriously injured, police said.

Detectives believe the suspect came from the Armley Town Street area before the incident. He was wearing a hooded top, thought to be blue with a white stripe on the sleeve.

West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV still of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with details or footage is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13250489609. Information can also be provided online via West Yorkshire Police Live Chat or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

