Detectives are investigating after a reported robbery at a Tesco Express store in Leeds on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Tesco Express store on Leeds Road in Rothwell shortly after 8pm yesterday (Monday, November 13) to a report of a robbery that had just taken place.

According to the report, there had been a physical altercation between the male suspect and a female member of staff, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect then made off from the scene on a pedal cycle with cash and cigarettes.