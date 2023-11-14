Leeds Road Rothwell: Police search for suspect after robbery at a Tesco Express store
Detectives are investigating after a reported robbery at a Tesco Express store in Leeds on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police were called to the Tesco Express store on Leeds Road in Rothwell shortly after 8pm yesterday (Monday, November 13) to a report of a robbery that had just taken place.
According to the report, there had been a physical altercation between the male suspect and a female member of staff, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect then made off from the scene on a pedal cycle with cash and cigarettes.
Enquiries are currently ongoing, and police are asking anyone with any information about the event, or of the male involved, to contact the Leeds District CID using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230630793.