Leeds Road Lofthouse: Teenager arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after failing to stop for police

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after failing to stop his vehicle for police near Wakefield on Friday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

The 18-year-old is suspected of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and for driving whilst disqualified. 

The man was detained after colliding with the central reserve on Leeds Road in Lofthouse. Picture by Google.The man was detained after colliding with the central reserve on Leeds Road in Lofthouse. Picture by Google.
The male was arrested by West Yorkshire Police after the Vauxhall Astra he was driving collided with the central reservation on A61 Leeds Road at Lofthouse, between Leeds and Wakefield shortly after 9PM on Friday July 28.

