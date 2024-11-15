Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting for a man who attacked a pensioner in his car.

Officers are investigating after a man suffered serious facial injuries after a driver of another vehicle got out of his car and assaulted him at the junction of Shipley Airedale Road and Leeds Road in Bradford on June 19.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, remained in his vehicle during the assault and was treated in hospital for serious facial injuries.

The incident occurred at the junction of Shipley Airedale Road and Leeds Road in Bradford. | Google

The male driver of the vehicle got into his car and drove off up Leeds Road.

The vehicle has been described as a blue/green VW Zafira with a 13 number plate and the letters KY on the registration.

The male suspect has been described as a white adult male, around 6ft tall, he had an moustache with fair brown short hair. He was wearing a black top which said security on the top with a black jacket and black jeans.

Officers from Bradford East Patrol team area appealing for anyone who witnessed this altercation or who may have dash cam of the incident itself to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240333801.