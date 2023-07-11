Leeds Road arson: Police investigate as Wakefield fire spreads from car to terraced house in Lofthouse
Police are treating a car fire as arson after the blaze spread to a terraced house in Wakefield.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the fire, in Leeds Road, Lofthouse, at around 2am this morning (July 11). They were told that a car had been set on fire, which spread to a terraced house. No one was hurt in the incident.
The force has confirmed that the fire is being treated as an incident of arson and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID using the 101 Live Chat website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230384639.