Leeds Ring Road crash: Man seriously injured after being hit by a lorry in Farnley
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Leeds.
It happened at about 5.30am today (Thursday) on the A6110 Ring Road between Tong Road and Stonebridge Lane, Farnley.
A pedestrian was hit by a lorry on the westbound carriageway, towards Leeds city centre.
He suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police closed the westbound carriageway for collision investigation work earlier this morning, but the closure is now being lifted.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 5.40am today, police were called to a collision involving a male and a lorry on the A6110 Ring Road between Tong Road and Stonebridge Lane.
