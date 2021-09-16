It happened at about 5.30am today (Thursday) on the A6110 Ring Road between Tong Road and Stonebridge Lane, Farnley.

A pedestrian was hit by a lorry on the westbound carriageway, towards Leeds city centre.

He suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location of the crash on Leeds Ring Road (Photo: Google)

Police closed the westbound carriageway for collision investigation work earlier this morning, but the closure is now being lifted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 5.40am today, police were called to a collision involving a male and a lorry on the A6110 Ring Road between Tong Road and Stonebridge Lane.

"The man received serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"A scene and road closure are currently in place on the westbound carriageway for collision investigation work."