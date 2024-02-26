Leeds restaurant patron slashed with bottle during dispute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabio Santos was ejected from Paco on Burton Road, Hunslet Moor, following the disagreement on April 18, 2022. But he then hung around outside waiting for the man after picking up a bottle from behind a wall.

The argument inside and then Santos loitering outside were both caught on CCTV.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim then came outside and the argument continued. The victim, along with his friends went around the corner and out of sight of the cameras, with Santos running after them.

It is thought that 33-year-old Santos, who was "under the influence" of drink, slashed the man with the bottle leaving him with serious injuries.

It was not known if the bottle was broken beforehand, but it was thought that Santos may have lashed out at the victim while under attack from the victim's friends.

Following a trial, he was cleared of the more serious Section 18 GBH with intent, and admitted a lesser Section 20 GBH without intent.

Mitigating, Celine Kart said Santos, who is Portuguese, has no previous convictions, and added: "He is incredibly remorseful for his actions."

Judge Neil Clark said: "You wounded him following some form of dispute between the two of you in the restaurant. You were that upset you were taken out of the restaurant.

"I'm far from clear about what happened but you accepted you should have left, but you remained there for some time. You picked up a bottle from behind a wall. You clearly thought some form of violence would ensue.

The incident spilled out on to Burton Road when Santos attacked the man with a bottle. (library pics by Google Maps / submitted)

"The victim came out and the video showed him approaching you. But you ran after him and had a bottle. He was not representing any particular threat to you. You either intended to harm him or scare him."