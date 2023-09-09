Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds residents in Bramley and Stanningley offered free new door locks after 'spate of burglaries'

Residents in Bramley and Stanningley have been offered free door locks after a "spate of burglaries" in the area.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
The scheme, that will aim to protect elderly people, was launched as a new 'cold calling control zone' came into force in Wellington Gardens.

It was funded by councillors for the ward in conjunction with the police and trading standards, following reports of doorstep criminals and rogue traders. Window stickers have also been distributed as part of the scheme to warn traders about the zone.

Linda Davis, West Yorkshire Trading Standards Manager, said: “These zones are implemented to deter rogue traders and doorstep criminals who prey on the elderly and vulnerable.”

A new 'cold calling control zone' came into force in Wellington Gardens thanks to councillors for the Bramley and Stanningley ward including Coun Ritchie, left, and Coun Hinchcliffe. Photo: Michael Cox - WYP.A new 'cold calling control zone' came into force in Wellington Gardens thanks to councillors for the Bramley and Stanningley ward including Coun Ritchie, left, and Coun Hinchcliffe. Photo: Michael Cox - WYP.
Labour Coun Tom Hinchcliffe, who represents Bramley and Stanningley at Leeds City Council, said: “We are taking action to tackle crime the ward. After a spate of burglaries in the area, we were delighted to fund this scheme and new locks for every resident that would like them. It’s vital that we do everything we can to protect our elderly and vulnerable from crime.

"The Conservative government needs to get a grip of this crisis and restores neighbourhood policing to our communities after 13 years of brutal cuts.”

Labour Coun Kevin Ritchie, who also represents the ward, added: "Safeguarding our communities from criminals is high on our agenda. It’s great to see partnerships such as this are contributing towards protecting residents but householders can do much more by not contracting with unsolicited doorstep traders and searching for reputable traders instead.”

Michael Cox, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “A number of criminals pose as doorstep salespeople and bogus utility company officials and the implementation of these 'cold calling control zones' helps to raise awareness of the type of tactics often employed by doorstep criminals.”