Several residents in two Leeds suburbs have been left counting the cost for their bad bin habits.

A number of householders in Headingley and Hyde Park have been prosecuted in the Leeds Magistrates Court for waste related breaches of the Inner North West Public Space Protection Order (PSPO). It has resulted in fines and costs totalling £8,984.97.

The prosecutions are part of Leeds City Council’s latest clampdown on irresponsible householders, blighting their neighbourhoods with litter, fly tipping and nuisance caused by their bad bin habits.

Environmental enforcement officers acted against 16 residents under the PSPO, in place across Headingley and Hyde Park, which gives them increased powers to prosecute persistent offenders.

Leeds Magistrates Court.

This builds on a further 19 successful court prosecutions so far in 2023 across the inner north west area, amounting to a further £5,276.59 of fines and court costs.

A PSPO was introduced across Headingley and Hyde Park in 2020 and was renewed in 2023 following concerns raised by the community about the large number of bins being permanently left out by some residents, often overflowing and causing litter and obstructions, attracting vermin and encouraging fly tipping.

The PSPO stipulates that householders must only present their domestic waste bin from 6pm on the night before scheduled collection and be returned inside the property boundary by no later than 9pm on the collection day.

The council applies common sense and proportionality in enforcing the PSPO and aims to work with householders to rectify issues prior to enforcement. All households had received multiple warnings prior to the receipt of a fixed penalty notice, which they chose not to pay resulting in their appearance in court.

Since the introduction of the order, there has been a significant improvement in the cleanliness and presentation of the streets included and reduced reports of fly tipped waste and of verminous activity.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council's executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “Headingley and Hyde Park have historically suffered from fly tipping, waste in gardens and domestic waste issues and residents of the area have been clear to us that they are fed up with this anti-social behaviour that blights their neighbourhood.”