Leeds Railway Station thug tried to bite police officer during handcuff struggle

Benjamin Robinson became embroiled in a spat with another train traveller at around 9pm on June 14 last year after a clash involving luggage. Two officers on patrol were alerted by a member of Network Rail about the confrontation.

They arrested Robinson for a public order offence and tried to lead him away. But the 38-year-old became resistant and two more officers became involved, prosecutor John Hobley told Leeds Crown Court. They took him to the floor then tried to pull his arms around his back to handcuff him.

But as they did, an officer felt Robinson’s teeth and saliva on his hands so quickly pulled away. He was PAVA sprayed before being put into the police van. However, he suffered a seizure and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, but refused treatment, so was taken to the police station.

Robinson attacked the officer after he was arrested for a public order offence (pic by PA)

Robinson, of Summerfield Drive, Bramley, gave a largely no-comment interview, but denied that the officer’s hand was near his mouth. He later admitted a charge of assault on an emergency worker. He has 53 previous convictions for 82 offences, including assaults on emergency workers.