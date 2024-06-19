The Station, Cross Gates: Leeds pub brawl sparks police probe

Published 19th Jun 2024
Three men were arrested after a fight in a Leeds pub at the weekend.

Police received a report of a fight involving several people at The Station on Station Road shortly after midnight on Sunday. (June 16)

Officers attended and three men aged 35, 44 and 57 were arrested in connection with the incident.

All three men have since been bailed and enquiries are ongoing.

