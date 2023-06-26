Emma Crossley had only just returned part time after maternity leave when she began the inappropriate relationship at HMP Wealstun, the category C prison for men at Thorp Arch.

The 30-year-old, who kept her other job as a private escort from the prison authorities, raised suspicions among other workers when she began spending more time with the prisoner in early 2021. The concerns were relayed to the management.

CCTV was reviewed from the wing and in April 2021, footage showed Crossley heading into a cell with the inmate and closing the door behind her. She also placed a cover over the door’s viewing hatch. She was seen exiting a short time later and was sweating and flustered, Leeds Crown was told.

Crossley worked in HMP Wealstun where she became involved with the inmate.

The mother-of-two also appeared to walk quickly when she saw another officer approaching. Prosecutor Matthew Harding said: “The inference was that they had been intimate in the cell.”

The prisoner when then relocated to another prison, HMP Humber, another category C prison in East Yorkshire. Calls involving the prisoner and Crossley on the jail’s landline phones were monitored in which they discussed their relationship and made future plans.

It also became apparent that he had a mobile phone in his cell, and Crossley would call him on that number from an additional mobile phone she had bought.

Crossley, of Field Close, Heckmondwike, was arrested on May 4, 2021 and a search of her property unearthed cannabis which was consistent with personal use. They also found a Valentine’s Day card from the inmate, and £12,500 in cash, thought to be from her work as an escort. The inmate’s finger prints were found on items seized.

Crossley told police that she had been comforting the prisoner after the death of his grandma, but denied any sexual relations. Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said that he had viewed the CCTV footage and the body language of the prisoner did not match up with someone who was grieving.

She was interviewed again in March 2022, and continued to deny the relationship, but confessed to buying the phone to speak with him.

She later admitted misconduct in a public office and possession of cannabis.

Mitigating, Chris Moran said Crossley recognised the gravity of her actions, but said: “Her life had been completely falling apart, she had split from her partner of six years. Her emotions were manipulated (by the prisoner) and it was the trigger for the relationship.

"She said it’s the biggest regret of her life and if she could turn back time it would never have happened.”

Judge Stubbs said he would not jail her because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”, and that it would impact on young children.