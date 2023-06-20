Officers from the Inner North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided a property in Meanwood on Monday. They found a large cannabis farm inside, with plants worth around £1million.

The raid was part of a West Yorkshire Police operation targeting drugs supply in the north west of the city.

In a statement issued on Facebook, offices from the Leeds North West NPT said: “Yesterday, officers from Inner North West NPT executed a search warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Meanwood.

West Yorkshire Police uncovered a £1million cannabis farm in Leeds (Photo left: WYP)