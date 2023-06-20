Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police uncover huge cannabis farm worth £1m after raiding property in Meanwood

Police have an uncovered a cannabis farm worth around £1million in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

Officers from the Inner North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided a property in Meanwood on Monday. They found a large cannabis farm inside, with plants worth around £1million.

The raid was part of a West Yorkshire Police operation targeting drugs supply in the north west of the city.

In a statement issued on Facebook, offices from the Leeds North West NPT said: “Yesterday, officers from Inner North West NPT executed a search warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Meanwood.

West Yorkshire Police uncovered a £1million cannabis farm in Leeds (Photo left: WYP)West Yorkshire Police uncovered a £1million cannabis farm in Leeds (Photo left: WYP)
“A cannabis farm was located inside, worth approximately £1million in its current form. This forms part of a larger enquiry, whereby North West NPT Officers have removed over £20million worth of drugs from neighbourhoods in under two years and shows our ongoing commitment to the community-set PACT priorities.”