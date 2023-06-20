Leeds police uncover huge cannabis farm worth £1m after raiding property in Meanwood
Officers from the Inner North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided a property in Meanwood on Monday. They found a large cannabis farm inside, with plants worth around £1million.
The raid was part of a West Yorkshire Police operation targeting drugs supply in the north west of the city.
In a statement issued on Facebook, offices from the Leeds North West NPT said: “Yesterday, officers from Inner North West NPT executed a search warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Meanwood.
“A cannabis farm was located inside, worth approximately £1million in its current form. This forms part of a larger enquiry, whereby North West NPT Officers have removed over £20million worth of drugs from neighbourhoods in under two years and shows our ongoing commitment to the community-set PACT priorities.”