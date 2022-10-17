PCSOs from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT), along with Leeds housing officers and residents, carried out the operation in Horsforth last week.

They set up speed awareness signs in Haigh Wood Road, near Horsforth Station, on Wednesday (October 13).

It followed reports of speeding drivers in the area.

Local PCSOs and housing officers carried out the operation in Haigh Wood Road, Horsforth (Photo: WYP)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “On Wednesday the 13th of October local PCSO’s were carrying out speeding operations with officers from Leeds housing as well as local residents, on [Haigh Wood] Road.