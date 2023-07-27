Leeds police set up mobile cameras on this Guiseley street after residents complaint of speeding
Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) have been targeting Netherfield Road in Guiseley. It follows a number of complaints from local residents, who requested that police set up cameras on the street.
On Wednesday night, police issued one ticket and warning three drivers about their speed.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “In response to repeated requests from residents, we've been speed-monitoring Netherfield Road in Guiseley, especially at night. We will continue to monitor here, as well as other local areas of demand.”
It comes as West Yorkshire has been placed at the top of a table of the counties where the most speeding tickets are issued. Drivers in Leeds and West Yorkshire are most likely to be caught speeding, according to the league table put together through Freedom of Information requests by road safety experts at Road Angel.