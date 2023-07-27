Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) have been targeting Netherfield Road in Guiseley. It follows a number of complaints from local residents, who requested that police set up cameras on the street.

On Wednesday night, police issued one ticket and warning three drivers about their speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “In response to repeated requests from residents, we've been speed-monitoring Netherfield Road in Guiseley, especially at night. We will continue to monitor here, as well as other local areas of demand.”

Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) have been targeting Netherfield Road in Guiseley (Photo by WYP)