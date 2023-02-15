Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) became suspicious of the vehicle over the weekend, after spotting it parked in a back street in Holbeck.

They found it had false number plates and had been stolen from Manchester at the start of the December. Police searched the vehicle and found several more false number plates inside the lorry, which they believe has been used in large-scale thefts from HGVs across the country.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “It wasn't just the location that didn't seem right when our officers spotted this lorry over the weekend on a back street in Holbeck.

Police found the stolen lorry parked in a back street in Holbeck (Photo: WYP)