Leeds police seize stolen quad bikes and power tools after searching back garden in Hunslet

Police have seized two stolen quad bikes and power tools from a back garden in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:19 BST
The owner of a quad bike in Skipton, North Yorkshire, reported that it had been stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The vehicle was fitted with a tracker, which located it on a street in the Hillidge estate in Hunslet.

Officers from the Off Road Bike Team and Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were sent out to the estate and found the stolen quad bike in a back garden. They found another stolen quad bike and motorbike nearby, as well as a large number of stolen power tools and high-value bikes.

In a statement issued on Facebook, officers from the Leeds South NPT said: “Your quad bike is stolen in the early hours of this morning near Skipton, however because it is fitted with a tracker, it brings officers from the Off Road Bike Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team to a street in Hunslet.......and that's where our story starts.

The stolen vehicles were seized from the Hillidge estate in Hunslet (Photo by WYP)The stolen vehicles were seized from the Hillidge estate in Hunslet (Photo by WYP)
The stolen vehicles were seized from the Hillidge estate in Hunslet (Photo by WYP)

"A little detective work and a quad is located, tucked away in a back garden, but the story doesn't end here. Another stolen quad and motorbike are also found nearby, but the story doesn't end here either.

“A large number of stolen power tools and four high value push bikes are also found in the back of a van used to commit four burglaries in the North Yorkshire area. And here's where we must pause the story, with two persons currently in custody assisting ourselves and our North Yorkshire colleagues with enquiries.”