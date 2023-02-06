PCSOs from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) were patrolling Belle Isle when they became suspicious about a white Ford van. After running checks on the vehicle, they found it had been stolen from Sheffield in January.

On searching the vehicle, the officers found a bag of suspected cannabis, which was taken to the police station for destruction, as well as tools and number plates.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “PCSOs patrolling a hotspot area in Belle Isle over the weekend were suspicious about this van. Further checks revealed it had been stolen from Sheffield last month.

Police became suspicious of the white Ford van during patrols in Belle Isle over the weekend (Photo: WYP)