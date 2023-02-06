Leeds police seize 'rather suspicious bag' after spotting stolen van in Belle Isle
Police have reunited a stolen vehicle with its owner and seized a “rather suspicious bag” during patrols this weekend.
PCSOs from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) were patrolling Belle Isle when they became suspicious about a white Ford van. After running checks on the vehicle, they found it had been stolen from Sheffield in January.
On searching the vehicle, the officers found a bag of suspected cannabis, which was taken to the police station for destruction, as well as tools and number plates.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “PCSOs patrolling a hotspot area in Belle Isle over the weekend were suspicious about this van. Further checks revealed it had been stolen from Sheffield last month.
"Checking further still revealed this rather suspicious bag, some tools and some number plates. Van on it's way back to it's grateful owner - bag on it's way back to the police station for destruction.”