Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Leeds police seize £4m worth of drugs from 'suspected Albanian organised crime group' in huge bust

Police in Leeds recently seized £4m worth of drugs from a suspected Albanian organised crime gang, it has emerged.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The city’s district commander, Superintendent Steve Dodds, told a council scrutiny committee on Thursday that the discovery was made in the north-west of the city.

West Yorkshire Police have been asked for further details about the seizure, including exactly where it happened, when, what drugs were found and whether or not any arrests have been made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force does not appear to have publicised the incident when it happened.

Most Popular
Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, pictured at the Leeds District Police HQ, Elland Road, Beeston.Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, pictured at the Leeds District Police HQ, Elland Road, Beeston.
Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, pictured at the Leeds District Police HQ, Elland Road, Beeston.

Speaking at Leeds City Council’s environment and communities scrutiny board, Supt Dodds said: “We had a recent incident in the north-west of Leeds where we seized around £4m worth of drugs from a suspected Albanian organised crime group.”

He added that it was an “excellent example” of the police’s efforts to crack down on the city’s drug trade, in particular at “dealer level”.

Supt Dodds said that more than 2,700 drug tests had been conducted by the police on suspects arrested for various types of offences over the last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the committee that 58 per cent of these had produced a positive result for “cocaine or other opiates”.

He added: “It shows that drug misuse is significant within some of the offending we’re seeing coming through our custody suites.”