Police in Leeds recently seized £4m worth of drugs from a suspected Albanian organised crime gang, it has emerged.

The city’s district commander, Superintendent Steve Dodds, told a council scrutiny committee on Thursday that the discovery was made in the north-west of the city.

West Yorkshire Police have been asked for further details about the seizure, including exactly where it happened, when, what drugs were found and whether or not any arrests have been made.

The force does not appear to have publicised the incident when it happened.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, pictured at the Leeds District Police HQ, Elland Road, Beeston.

Speaking at Leeds City Council’s environment and communities scrutiny board, Supt Dodds said: “We had a recent incident in the north-west of Leeds where we seized around £4m worth of drugs from a suspected Albanian organised crime group.”

He added that it was an “excellent example” of the police’s efforts to crack down on the city’s drug trade, in particular at “dealer level”.

Supt Dodds said that more than 2,700 drug tests had been conducted by the police on suspects arrested for various types of offences over the last year.

He told the committee that 58 per cent of these had produced a positive result for “cocaine or other opiates”.