It was “quite a productive morning” for officers in Beeston when a motorbike that had been causing trouble was taken away. According to West Yorkshire Police, it was blocking the view of the TV in the house where it was seized.

The force said: “This bike and its rider were able to make off from officers last week, and since then they have been making a nuisance of themselves in Cross Flatts Park.”

However, on Wednesday (May 24), PCSOs in Leeds South acting on community intelligence were able to find it. They continued: “Not only is this good news for park goers and local road users, we'd like to think it's good news for the home owner too, whose lounge this bike was in. It really was getting in the way, blocking the view of the TV.”

The nuisance bike was seized by police officers. Picture: West Yorkshire Police.