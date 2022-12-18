Officers from the Operation Jemlock unit carried out a stop and search on a suspect in the city, finding a large ‘rambo-style’ knife on them. The knife was seized and the suspect was arrested.

They have since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, police said. Operation Jemlock is a West Yorkshire Police crackdown on violence and knife crime, using targeted patrols in hotspot areas of the county. More than 7,000 arrests have been made as part of the operation since it was launched in April 2019.

In a statement on Twitter, the Operation Jemlock unit shared a picture of the knife and said: “One of the weapons seized by officers this week as a result of stop search, a great find by the officers in the Leeds District. The suspect was arrested and charged with Possession of Offensive Weapon.”