A statement shared by the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page read: “Officers from The Leeds District Off Road Bike Team have been patrolling Middleton & Belle Isle looking for illegal quads and bikes. Officers were in the area when they sighted this Sur-Ron E-Bike and quickly moved on in getting hold of the bike and in their possession! The rider of this bike therefore had their bike seized. For you to be able to use one of these bikes on the road or public land, they require the same documentation as a motorbike.

Police were patrolling Middleton and Belle Isle when they spotted a Sur-Ron E-Bike and seized it from the rider. Image: West Yorkshire Police

“The bike should be registered, you will need valid Insurance, MOT and have a motorbike licence. These bikes can reach speeds of up to 30mph or more and we have seen a number of injuries and also deaths involving the use of these bikes being used inappropriately and in a dangerous manner. A 17-year-old male recently crashed their Sur-Ron and had suffered a catastrophic brain injury with several fractures and areas of bleeding. He sadly died after experiencing 'unsurvivable injuries' in the crash. If you have, or are thinking about buying one of these bikes please know the law around them!”