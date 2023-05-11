The brand new vehicle was being carried in Leicestershire when it was stolen – before its first owner had the chance to get behind the wheel. West Yorkshire Police located in the car miles away in Rothwell , and it will now be examined by officers.

In a statement issued on Facebook this morning, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Unusually this car has probably spent more miles being carried than being driven. Stolen from the back of car transporter in Leicestershire, located in Rothwell and now off to be examined by officers from Regional Scientific Support, all before it's first owner gets behind the wheel for the first time.”