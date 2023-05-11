Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Leeds police seize brand new car in Rothwell after it was stolen from the back of a car transporter

A car has been seized in Leeds after being stolen from the back of a car transporter.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th May 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

The brand new vehicle was being carried in Leicestershire when it was stolen – before its first owner had the chance to get behind the wheel. West Yorkshire Police located in the car miles away in Rothwell, and it will now be examined by officers.

In a statement issued on Facebook this morning, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Unusually this car has probably spent more miles being carried than being driven. Stolen from the back of car transporter in Leicestershire, located in Rothwell and now off to be examined by officers from Regional Scientific Support, all before it's first owner gets behind the wheel for the first time.”

West Yorkshire Police located the stolen car in RothwellWest Yorkshire Police located the stolen car in Rothwell
West Yorkshire Police located the stolen car in Rothwell