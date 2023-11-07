Police have released pictures of the shocking items that shops in Leeds have sold to underage customers.

Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) worked with police cadets on October 30 to target shops in the area. The volunteer cadets, all under 18, were illegally sold a number of items without showing age identification.

The purchases included kitchen knives, fireworks, Strongbow cider and a pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco. The shops were reported and police said they can expect further ongoing action.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “We took some of our police cadets out yesterday to see what age restricted products they could buy. Pictured here, just some of the things they were illegally sold.

“Vendors reported and can expect further ongoing action from ourselves and our partner agencies. Meanwhile more shops will be visited over the next few weeks.