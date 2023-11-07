Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police release pictures of the shocking items illegally sold to underage customers

Police have released pictures of the shocking items that shops in Leeds have sold to underage customers.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) worked with police cadets on October 30 to target shops in the area. The volunteer cadets, all under 18, were illegally sold a number of items without showing age identification.

The purchases included kitchen knives, fireworks, Strongbow cider and a pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco. The shops were reported and police said they can expect further ongoing action.

In a statement released on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “We took some of our police cadets out yesterday to see what age restricted products they could buy. Pictured here, just some of the things they were illegally sold.

The purchases included kitchen knives, fireworks, Strongbow cider and a pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)The purchases included kitchen knives, fireworks, Strongbow cider and a pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)
“Vendors reported and can expect further ongoing action from ourselves and our partner agencies. Meanwhile more shops will be visited over the next few weeks.

“We would also like to praise those outlets that robustly challenged our test purchasers, that insisted on ID and that complied with legislation.”