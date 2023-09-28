Leeds police release picture of man on e-bike who they think witnessed a street robbery
Police have released a picture of a potential witness they need to speak to after a street robbery in Leeds.
The incident happened at around 5am on Sunday September 17 on Clay Pit Lane. Detectives investigating the robbery think the man pictured saw what happened, and they’d like to speak to him.
Anyone who knows the man in the picture is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 13230517886. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.