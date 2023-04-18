Leeds police raid cannabis farm in Headingley and seize plants worth £215k
Police have shut down a cannabis farm in Leeds worth around £215,000.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raided a property in Headingley this morning (Monday April 17). They uncovered a large cannabis farm with plants worth an estimated £215,000 at street value.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “Inner North West NPT Officers have continued to disrupt the sale of drugs in the Headingley area, in line with the community-set PACT priorities by shutting down another Cannabis farm this morning.
“Plants worth approximately £215,000 were found within the property. Enquiries are ongoing.”