Leeds police raid cannabis farm in Headingley and seize plants worth £215k

Police have shut down a cannabis farm in Leeds worth around £215,000.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raided a property in Headingley this morning (Monday April 17). They uncovered a large cannabis farm with plants worth an estimated £215,000 at street value.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “Inner North West NPT Officers have continued to disrupt the sale of drugs in the Headingley area, in line with the community-set PACT priorities by shutting down another Cannabis farm this morning.

“Plants worth approximately £215,000 were found within the property. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police found cannabis worth an estimated £215,000 after raiding a property in Headingley (Photo: WYP)Police found cannabis worth an estimated £215,000 after raiding a property in Headingley (Photo: WYP)
