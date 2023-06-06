Daniel Shaw, 43, had unprotected sex with the victim without telling her he was HIV positive, and while not properly taking his medication. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today with a judge describing his actions as “pitiless and cruel”.

The court heard the victim was “distraught, petrified and terrified of the consequences” after finding out that Shaw was HIV positive. When she confronted him, Shaw initially denied it and then threatened to smash her windows if she told the police.

The victim reported Shaw to the police and he was arrested, eventually admitting an offence of section 20 grievous bodily harm. The victim was present in court as Shaw, of Town Street, Armley, was jailed for three years and four months.

Daniel Shaw, 43, of Town Street, Armley, was locked up at Leeds Crown Court

In a statement read out on the victim’s behalf, she described feeling like she was “waiting a lifetime” and in “constant anxiety” while waiting to find out if she was HIV positive. The victim said she has been “devastated” by Shaw’s actions and now has to live with the physical and psychological consequences.

Shaw continued to deny his guilt from the initial report until his plea hearing in April this year, which had added to the victim’s distress. She was supported throughout the investigation by the officer in the case and Leeds Domestic Violence Service and advised on access to wider support for her physical and psychological wellbeing.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, who heads Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “It is important that we recognise the courage that the victim has shown in coming forward to report an offence of this nature

“She has described herself as being completely devastated by Shaw’s actions, which will continue to have a significant impact on her life. We hope that seeing him held criminally responsible will provide her with some degree of reassurance as she continues to move on with her life.