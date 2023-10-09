Leeds police officers arrest man in Bramley and seize a handgun, ammunition, knife and Class A drugs
Residents in Bramley reported seeing a large police presence yesterday morning (Sunday) and police have now confirmed that it was part of an operation to tackle burglary in the area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: ”In the early hours of Sunday morning, officers from the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a man in Rossefield Drive, Bramley, as part of a proactive operation targeting burglaries in the area.
“The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and possession of a bladed article.
“A subsequent search of an address in Rossefield Approach resulted in the seizure of a handgun and ammunition and suspected Class A drugs.
“The man was further arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.
“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing led by Leeds District CID.”