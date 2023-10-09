Police seized a handgun, ammunition, a knife and Class A drugs while arresting a man over burglaries in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Bramley reported seeing a large police presence yesterday morning (Sunday) and police have now confirmed that it was part of an operation to tackle burglary in the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: ”In the early hours of Sunday morning, officers from the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a man in Rossefield Drive, Bramley, as part of a proactive operation targeting burglaries in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and possession of a bladed article.

A large police presence was seen on Rossefield Drive

“A subsequent search of an address in Rossefield Approach resulted in the seizure of a handgun and ammunition and suspected Class A drugs.

“The man was further arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.