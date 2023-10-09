Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Leeds police officers arrest man in Bramley and seize a handgun, ammunition, knife and Class A drugs

Police seized a handgun, ammunition, a knife and Class A drugs while arresting a man over burglaries in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents in Bramley reported seeing a large police presence yesterday morning (Sunday) and police have now confirmed that it was part of an operation to tackle burglary in the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: ”In the early hours of Sunday morning, officers from the Leeds West Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a man in Rossefield Drive, Bramley, as part of a proactive operation targeting burglaries in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and possession of a bladed article.

Most Popular
A large police presence was seen on Rossefield DriveA large police presence was seen on Rossefield Drive
A large police presence was seen on Rossefield Drive

“A subsequent search of an address in Rossefield Approach resulted in the seizure of a handgun and ammunition and suspected Class A drugs.

“The man was further arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.

“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing led by Leeds District CID.”