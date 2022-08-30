Leeds police officer charged over allegations of unauthorised searches on West Yorkshire Police system
A Leeds police officer is due to appear in court over allegations she made unauthorised searches on the police computer system.
PC Sanya Shahid is charged with three offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.
It was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Shahid is alleged to have carried out unauthorised searches on the police computer system to access records in October 2020, when she had no legitimate policing purpose for doing so.
She was arrested on 21 May, 2021.
After the investigation was completed in February this year, the IPOC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against her.
PC Shahid is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The Computer Misuse Act made, introduced in 1990, makes it illegal to access a computer or make changes to computer files without permission.