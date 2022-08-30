Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Sanya Shahid is charged with three offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

It was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Shahid is alleged to have carried out unauthorised searches on the police computer system to access records in October 2020, when she had no legitimate policing purpose for doing so.

The police officer is due to appear in court on Thursday (stock image for illustrative purposes)

She was arrested on 21 May, 2021.

After the investigation was completed in February this year, the IPOC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against her.

PC Shahid is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.