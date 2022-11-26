Three drugs warrants were carried out in Allerton Bywater on Thursday following a tip-off about suspicious behaviour from the community. Officers seized six motorbikes and another vehicle, as well as two crossbows, multiple knives and a large amount of cash.

Police also found powder which is suspected to be class A drugs. Four people were arrested following the raids, which were part of Operation Diesel Crest, a West Yorkshire Police crackdown on motorbike crime in east Leeds.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Op Diesel Crest officers acting on intelligence received from the community, executed three linked drugs warrants in Allerton Bywater [on Thursday] morning.

Six motorbikes were seized following the raids (Photo: WYP)

"You can email us with intelligence regarding motorbikes in your neighbourhood - [email protected] Motorbike calls are going down for the police, however, we are aware there are still plenty of illegal/nuisance motorbikes around, so please keep reporting.”

A £100,000 cash boost was given to Operation Diesel Crest last month, following its launch in July. Recent incidents have included motorbikes being used in robberies and thefts of other motorcycles, drug dealing and violent crime, as well as being driven dangerously and at speed on and off-road, often by riders without helmets.

