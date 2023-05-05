Leeds police make arrest in hunt for man wanted for theft and possession of an offensive weapon
A man wanted by police in Leeds has been arrested following a public appeal.
Damien Skellington was wanted after failing to attend court in relation to offences of harassment, theft and possession of an offensive weapon. Extensive queries had taken place in an effort to find the 47-year-old from Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.
In an updated issued on Friday afternoon, the force said that Skellington had been arrested. Members of the public who had shared the appeal were thanked for their help.