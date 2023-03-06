Leeds police make arrest as they uncover cannabis farm worth £2.8million a year
Police have made an arrest after uncovering a cannabis farm worth around £2.8million a year in Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided a property in the district on Friday. They discovered a large cannabis farm worth an estimated £2.8million over the course of a year, if the drugs had made their way onto the streets. One person was arrested.
Today (Monday), officers uncovered another cannabis farm in north west Leeds and another person was arrested. This farm would have produced around £115,000 worth of Cannabis over the course of a year, police estimate.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “In line with the community-set priorities, Leeds North West NPT continue to tackle organised drugs supply in the area.
“On Friday March 3, a search warrant was executed, resulting in 1 person being arrested & remanded into custody. The amount of cannabis discovered at this property would've been worth approximately £2.8million over the course of a year, if it made its way onto the streets.
“Today, Inner North West NPT have discovered another cannabis farm, where one person has been arrested. This farm would have produced around £115,000 worth of cannabis over the course of a year.”