Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided a property in the district on Friday. They discovered a large cannabis farm worth an estimated £2.8million over the course of a year, if the drugs had made their way onto the streets. One person was arrested.

Today (Monday), officers uncovered another cannabis farm in north west Leeds and another person was arrested. This farm would have produced around £115,000 worth of Cannabis over the course of a year, police estimate.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “In line with the community-set priorities, Leeds North West NPT continue to tackle organised drugs supply in the area.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm worth an estimated £2.8million a year in Leeds (Photo: WYP)

“On Friday March 3, a search warrant was executed, resulting in 1 person being arrested & remanded into custody. The amount of cannabis discovered at this property would've been worth approximately £2.8million over the course of a year, if it made its way onto the streets.