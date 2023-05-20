Officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have executed eight raids across Halton Moor and the surrounding area as part of Operation Doleedge. They have seized a large quantity of drugs, cash and weapons including machetes.

Ten people have been arrested during the operation so far and police have seized a “significant quantity” of Class A drugs and cannabis, as well as machetes, CS spray and vehicles including motorcycles.

Sergeant Katie Earnshaw, lead for the Temple Newsam and Halton NPT, said: “Protecting our communities is a priority and we are actively working alongside Leeds District operational units to address such criminality, which causes negative harms in the communities we serve.

Stock image of police in Halton Moor, where a drugs operation is being carried out (Photo: James Hardisty)

“The actions taken to date sends out a very clear message to criminals that the supply of drugs and associated criminality, will not be tolerated. We will act on all information provided to disrupt such criminality and keep communities safe.

“West Yorkshire Police are working hard with the local community and partner agencies across the Temple Newsam and Halton ward, to bring those to justice who have a total lack of respect for residents within the local community and those who openly disregard the law.”

PC Ian Campbell, operational lead for Operation Doleedge, added: “I hope the actions taken to date reassures the local communities we serve that we are tackling and disrupting serious and organised criminality, whilst pursuing those who choose to be involved in such behaviour.

“Information from the communities we serve is invaluable, please do continue to report any concerns, incidents and information through to us, so we can take action to help keep people safe, feeling safe and provide more cohesive and stronger communities for all.

“You can report information directly to me and any information provided will be held in the strictest of confidence, I can be contacted by telephone on 07716701673 or via email. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.