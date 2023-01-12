Leeds police looking for man sentenced to five years in jail over cannabis production who may be living in London
Police are looking for a man who was sentenced to five years in jail at Leeds Crown Court but may now be living in London.
Rebar Jalil, 33, failed to appear for sentencing having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Police have said information suggests he may be living in the Kurdish community in east London.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a man sentenced in his absence over cannabis farms and who may be living in the Kurdish community in east London.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC2540 Mercer of the Leeds Neighbourhood Impact Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13220084172 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”