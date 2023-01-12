Rebar Jalil, 33, failed to appear for sentencing having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Police have said information suggests he may be living in the Kurdish community in east London.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a man sentenced in his absence over cannabis farms and who may be living in the Kurdish community in east London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rebar Jalil, aged 33, was given a five-year jail term at Leeds Crown Court after he failed to appear for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Recent information suggests he may be living in the Kurdish community in east London and officers are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with information on his current location.

Rebar Jalil, 33, failed to appear for sentencing having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Image: West Yorkshire Police