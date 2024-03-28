Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Avison, 36, is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements as a registered sex offender.

He is also wanted on suspicion of a sexual offence in Leeds and has links to Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as white, slim, with blue eyes and mousey brown hair.

"Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to find him but have so far been unable to locate him."

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist officers is asked to urgently contact 101 either via the phone or online quoting reference 13230143810.